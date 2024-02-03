Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 3rd February 2024

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 2nd February, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1400 and sell at N1410 on Friday 2nd February 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1400 Selling Rate N1410

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate 1413 Selling Rate 1414

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

A nutritious diet costs, on average, N786 in December 2023, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Measuring both physical and financial availability to healthy meals, the CoHD is an indicator that indicates the least priced combination of locally available foods that match internationally consistent food-based dietary standards.

Naija News reports that in a statement made public on Wednesday, the NBS Statistician-General and Chief Executive Officer, Adeyemi Adeniran, explained that CoHD is a lower bound of the cost per adult per day excluding the cost of transportation and meal preparation.

According to the statement, “the National Average Cost of a Healthy Diet was N786″ in December 2023.”

The report detailed that in December, “the average CoHD was highest in the South West at N979 per adult per day, compared to N663 per adult per day in the North West.”