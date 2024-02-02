Seize The 1 Trillion Dollar Peter Obi’s Bank Has In Storage – Fayose Urges Tinubu

Isaac Fayose, a younger brother to former Ekiti state governor, Ayo Fayose, has advised President Bola Tinubu on how to boost the Naira against the Dollar.

Fayose advised the President to close all domiciliary accounts and auction the dollars.

He argued that the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has a bank with over 1 trillion dollars in storage.

He wondered why the former governor keeps complaining about the economy yet stores dollar in a country of Naira.

Speaking via a viral video, Fayose urged the president to be stern in enforcing measures that would ultimately boost the Naira.

He advised Tinubu to seize the dollars in Obi and other former governors’ account

According to him, ‘’You have to be wicked, do not look at anyone’s face. If you want the Dollar to come down, just come on TV and tell all of us that have a domiciliary account that if you see more than 1500 in a private account, you will seize it or auction it or replace it with Naira.

“Even me, auction my money, my brother auctions his own. All the former governors, auction it. Anybody that keeps Dollar, auction it, change it to Niara for them. Don’t store Dollars here. If you want to store Dollars, go and store it America. If you want to store pounds, go to London’’

