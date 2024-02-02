Nigerian Woman Caught With Cocaine Worth N75 Million At Indian Airport

The customs officials at the Delhi International Airport in India have arrested a Nigerian woman, whose identity was not disclosed, for allegedly smuggling cocaine worth N75 million into the country.

Naija News learnt that an official statement issued on Thursday, February 1, 2024, disclosed the accused was intercepted after she arrived from Addis Ababa (Ethiopia) on Tuesday.

On thorough baggage search, some material was found concealed inside two blue-coloured trolley bags carried by the passenger.

The statement further disclosed that a detailed examination of the bags yielded a total of 5.8 kg of white powdery substance suspected to be narcotics.

On being subjected to a diagnostic test, prime facie, it appears to contain a commercial quantity of cocaine, having an international value of Rs 82.446 crore, which is equivalent to N75 million.

The statement added that the passenger was arrested, and the narcotic was seized.

Meanwhile, the Gombe State Police Command has apprehended 12 individuals associated with two counterfeit syndicates operating within the state.

Among the suspects, six individuals from each group were discovered to be in possession of $56,300 in counterfeit US dollars and N265,000 in fake Nigerian naira notes.

The Police stated that both syndicates focused on producing counterfeit notes of the US dollar and the Nigerian naira.

The spokesperson for the state police command, ASP Mahid Abubakar, disclosed that the arrests took place in different locations across the Bajoga, Funakaye, and Dukku local government areas of Gombe State.

According to the PPRO, members of one of the groups were apprehended with 500 counterfeit pieces of 100 dollars and N265,000.