Insecurity: Nigeria Difficult Country To Secure – Former NSA, Gusau

Former National Security Adviser, General Aliyu Gusau (rtd), has expressed the view that securing Nigeria is challenging due to its estimated population of 223.8 million and its diverse terrain spanning 923,768 square kilometres.

During the launch of the Askarawa security outfit, initiated by the Zamfara State government to support the efforts of security agencies, the retired general emphasised that “expecting a single police force to patrol and control such a large and complex nation effectively is a very tall order indeed.”

The former Minister of Defence conveyed that Nigerians must reconsider their strategy most effectively and in the nation’s best interest.

He lamented the daily loss of innocent lives, emphasising that terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery, organised crime, drug trafficking, human trafficking, cultism, and other vices have become prevalent across Nigeria.

He expressed further concern that perpetrators act with impunity, highlighting that increased military deployment to hotspots has not yielded the intended outcomes. Emphasising the significance of the initiative by the Zamfara State Government, he noted that it would augment the efforts of the regular police force.

To ensure its success, he suggested that strategic attention should be directed towards establishing suitable support structures.

He underscored the necessity for enhanced inter-agency collaboration, along with cooperation among the government, private sector, and citizens.