‘I Invoke ‘god’ Of Iron Against You’ – Sunday Igboho Blows Hot At Killers Of Ekiti Monarchs

Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has invoked the god of iron, Ogun, to intervene in the killing of two traditional rulers in Ekiti State.

Naija News recalls that Oba Ogunsakin of Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti State and Onimojo of Imojo-Ekiti, Oba Olatunde Samuel Olusola, from Oye local government area of the state were shot dead by the assailants, while two others, Alara of Ara–Ekiti, Oba Adebayo Fatoba Ikole escaped.

Igboho, in a statement by his lawyer Pelumi Olajengbesi, condemned the brutal murder and urged the state and Federal Government to take decisive action against the perpetrators.

Igboho also expressed condolences to the bereaved families and Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji.

The statement read, “I extend my deepest condolences to the Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, the state government and the resilient people of Ekiti, particularly those in Esun Ekiti and Imojo Ekiti, in the wake of the tragic demise of the esteemed Elesun and Olumojo monarchs, our revered royal fathers.

“My thoughts also go out to the affected families and the innocent school children kidnapped in Eporo Ekiti of the Emure Local Government Area of the state.

“I categorically condemn these barbaric murders and urgently call on both the state and federal governments to take decisive actions in bringing the perpetrators to justice.

“We demand the immediate apprehension of the murderers and a thorough search of the surrounding woods and forests to root out those hiding to perpetrate such evil deeds.

“In seeking justice, I invoke the god of iron, Ogun, to intervene and put an end to this menace. May the collective will of the Yoruba people prevail, and may the departed monarchs find eternal peace. We stand in unified grief and resolve to ensure that such tragedies do not mar the peace and prosperity of our beloved Yorubaland.

“This is very painful. Our people deserve to live. All those connected to such wicked acts, be it for politics, criminality, or sheer wickedness, should know that the end is near.”