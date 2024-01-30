Tinubu Reacts To Murder Of Ekiti Monarchs, Directs Immediate Rescue Of Kidnapped Pupils

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reacted to the murder of two traditional rulers in Ekiti and the abduction of some pupils around the Eporo-Ekiti area of the State.

Naija News reports that armed men ambushed and killed two traditional rulers, namely the Onimojo of Imojo Ekiti, Oba Olatunde Samuel Olusola, and the Elesun of Esun Ekiti, Oba David Babatunde Ogunsola, as they were returning from a meeting.

Similarly, unknown gunmen on Tuesday whisked away an unspecified number of school children in the State to an undisclosed location.

In a statement through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu expressed grief and condemned the mindless murder in the South West state.

Tinubu also directed the immediate rescue of the pupils and teachers kidnapped in the State on Tuesday, stressing that the security of life and property is the primary responsibility of his administration.

The statement read, “It is with grief that President Bola Tinubu receives the news of the killing of two traditional rulers in Ekiti State, the Onimojo of Imojo-Ekiti, Oba Olatunde Samuel Olusola, and the Elesun of Esun-Ekiti, Oba David Babatunde Ogunsola.

“President Tinubu condemns this mindless and brutal bloodletting and pledges that the perpetrators will not escape justice.

“The President condoles with the families and subjects of the traditional rulers, Governor Biodun Oyebanji, and the people of Ekiti State on this deeply agonizing development.

“In the same vein, the President directs the immediate rescue of pupils and teachers kidnapped around the Eporo-Ekiti area of the State.

“As security of life and property is the primary responsibility of government, President Tinubu assures Nigerians that the nation’s security architecture is being robustly fortified for better and expected outcomes.”