‘Document Reveals How Govt Alex Otti Budgeted N13 Billion For Purchase Of New Vehicles’

A document has revealed how the Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, plans to expend the sum of N13 billion on the acquisition of cars, vans, trucks, and buses in 2024.

Naija News understands that the breakdown of the planned purchase was revealed in the approved budget for Abia State in 2024, signed by Otti at his private residence in Nvosi, Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area, a few days ago.

During the signing earlier, Governor Otti emphasized that the year’s budget is aimed at stimulating the economy, promoting socio-economic development, and lifting Abia State out of underdevelopment.

There are, however, concerns in some quarters after the breakdown of the budget reveals allocations of N5,946,756,437 for motor vehicles, N2,704,980,600 for vans, N949,000,000 for trucks, and N3,011,804,906 for buses.

Additionally, N105,000,000 has been approved for motorcycles and bikes.

The Governor’s Office also allocated N1.8 billion for the purchase of unspecified motor vehicles, N412 million for motor vans, N712 million for two units of Nissan trucks, and N1 billion for brand-new buses.

Meanwhile, the state ministries, departments and agencies also allocated billions of naira in the budget for the same purpose as revealed in the budget.

Various vehicle brands, such as Toyota, Nissan, and Innoson, were listed in the budget for procurement, Naija News understands.

Despite the state’s reliance on borrowing to finance over 70 per cent of the N567.2 billion budget for 2024, a significant amount was approved to be spent on new vehicles.

According to SaharaReporters, the approved budget had a deficit of approximately N400 billion, which the state planned to cover through local and external borrowings.

The budget estimated the state’s revenue for 2024 at N166 billion, which would be generated from grants provided by multilateral organizations, internally generated revenue (IGR), government allocations, and other sources of income.

In a previous report, it was alleged that Otti spent a staggering N927 million within three months on refreshments/meals, honorarium settlements, allowances, and welfare packages for officials.

However, the government refuted the above claims.

In the budget, however, an additional amount of N737,922,661.25 was allocated for the purchase of motor vehicles during that period. The specific quantity and recipients of these vehicles were not disclosed, however.

According to a leaked copy of the state budget performance, the governor allocated a total of N223,389,889.84 for refreshments and meals, while N305,400,000.00 was designated for honorarium and sitting allowance for government officials between July and September 2023.

The Otti-led administration also stated that N397,520,734.00 was spent on welfare packages, as mentioned in the document.

Furthermore, the Abia government utilized N362,804,050.00 to acquire trucks, and an additional N400,890,000.00 was allocated for the purchase of buses.

The document also revealed that N252.4 million was utilized to cover the expenses of the Deputy Governor’s office for a period of three months.

However, the report highlighted that a mere N25 million was allocated by the government for the repair of public schools in the state, despite the fact that numerous public primary and secondary schools are in dire condition.

According to various online reports, the majority of public school buildings and facilities across the 17 local government areas of the state have deteriorated due to the government’s negligence.

Numerous school buildings are reportedly in a state of disrepair, with roofs leaking, furniture broken, and doors and windows damaged.

Here’s the copy of the document showing Gov Otti’s budget for car purchases – ABIA-STATE-2024-APPROVED-ESTIMATES, as seen on SaharaReporters.