Coach Jose Peseiro Reveals Two Super Eagles Players Are In Pain

Super Eagles manager, Jose Peseiro, has confirmed that two Nigerian players suffered a knock ahead of the team’s quarter-final clash against Angola later tonight, February 2.

Jose Peseiro and his boys will continue their push for the 2023 AFCON from 6 p.m. this evening when they face Angola in the quarter-finals.

While speaking with Channels Television’s Austin Okon Akpan, coach Peseiro confirmed that the team’s captain, Ahmed Musa, was battling with some pains, although he is yet to make any appearances at the 2023 AFCON.

Also, Bright Osayi-Samuel, who has tasted action in the tournament, reportedly suffered some pains ahead of Friday’s encounter, according to the 63-year-old Portuguese tactician.

The coach, however, added that the two players are expected to be ready and available for today’s game, which is good news for the team.

The coach said: “There is injury at this moment. Bright Osayi-Samuel and Ahmed Musa have some pain, but I think they will be ready for the match tomorrow [Friday].”

Meanwhile, coach Jose Peseiro has stressed that the Super Eagles’ 2023 AFCON quarter-final opponents, Angola, didn’t get to the tournament by luck.

He revealed that his team would attack with 11 players and defend with the same number of players during their meeting with Angola this evening.

“They [Angola] are not here by luck. They have shown a lot of capability to reach the quarter-finals,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our team has scored 5 goals in 4 matches so far. We will attack with 11 and defend with 11 as well.”