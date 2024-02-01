Tinubu Congratulates Aliko Dangote On National Award In Senegal

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, on the award of the National Order of the Lion by President Macky Sall of Senegal.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, made this known in a statement on Thursday.

Naija News reports that the award is the highest order of Senegal and will be bestowed on the foremost businessman on February 2, 2024.

President Tinubu applauded the industrialist for his enterprise and ingenuity, creating jobs and opportunities for many in Nigeria and across West Africa, as well as contributing to their economies, which the award further affirms.

The President also commended the billionaire and wishes him the very best in his endeavours.