Peseiro Gives Update On Stanley Nwabali’s Fitness Ahead Of Nigeria Vs Angola Clash

The head coach of the Super Eagles, Jose Peseiro has revealed that his team’s goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali would have to undergo one more fitness test later today, February 1.

Jose Peseiro and his coaching crew are working round the clock to ensure that Stanley Nwabali is fit enough before the 2023 AFCON quarter-finals match against Angola on Friday, February 2.

Recall that Nwabali who has never started a competitive game for the Super Eagles of Nigeria before the commencement of the 2023 AFCON, has managed to hijack the starting shirt from Francis Uzoho so far in the tournament.

The 27-year-old Chippa United of South Africa goalkeeper has started in all four games the Eagles have played so far in this tournament.

However, he suffered a knock during the round of 16 game between Nigeria and Cameroon on Saturday, January 27, which forced him to be replaced by Francis Uzoho in the 81st minute. Fortunately, Nigeria ended up with a 2-0 win.

Since then, Stanley Nwabali has been battling to regain full fitness but on Wednesday, reports claimed that he had been deemed fit enough for Nigeria’s quarter-finals clash.

However, ahead of the clash, which will kick off at 6 p.m. on Friday, coach Jose Peseiro stressed that the outcome of the test that will be conducted today will determine whether Nwabali will be used for the game or not.

“We will do the final test on Thursday (today). After that we will decide whether he can start or not,” Peseiro said.

Story continues below advertisement

“But we are confident in the other goalkeepers in the team. We have Francis Uzoho and Olorunleke Ojo. They are capable of replacing Stanley.”