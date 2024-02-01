People Among Us Sponsoring Criminals To Disrupt Peace In Akwa Ibom – Gov Eno

Governor Umo Eno has said that some people in the state are funding criminals to cause havoc and disturb the current peace in Akwa Ibom State.

Making this comment in response to incidences of security violations in the state, the governor disclosed that his government said will come up with a new security architecture in the state.

Naija News reports that he also pledged that his administration was determined to ensure the safety of the people living in the state.

Without disclosing the identities of the purported sponsors, Eno in a statement released on Thursday by his spokesperson Ekerete Udoh, said the allegation is in the wake of reliable intelligence at the disposal of his government.

The statement detailed that Eno made this comment at a ceremony held to honour Akwa Ibom indigenes who were promoted to higher positions in the Nigerian Armed Forces.

The governor assured that his administration“will stop at nothing to ensure the safety of our people. We are drawing up a new security architecture for the state and in the next few months, you will see the results and how serious we are.

“ So if criminals believe that Akwa Ibom State is a place for them to hibernate, I am warning them now that they will find this state too hot for them to stay. We have credible intelligence that some in our society, those living among us, are giving support, aid and comfort to these criminal elements just to upturn the peace in our state and use it as a narrative.

“Let me say this emphatically and to assure our people that no matter how highly placed such an individual may be, such an individual will not be spared. We will mention your name and call you out. We will come after you. We will use every layer of intelligence available to track you, we are on top of this game, so be warned.”