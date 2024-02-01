Our New Ranks Come With Higher Responsibilities – New DSPs

The newly promoted Deputy Superintendents of Police, DSPs, have assured Nigerians that they will rise to the challenge that comes with their new ranks.

Following the promotion of the officers to their new levels by Assistant Inspector General of Police for the zone, Jonathan Towuru, the second in command of the promoted officers at the zone six X-Squad DSP Egomi Egomi, said the morale-boosting rank would motivate them to fight crimes better and also act much better to affirm the confidence reposed in them.

He assured that he and other promoted officers will do more to stem the tide of criminality across the country.

He said, “To whom much is given, much is expected. We’re going to perform more than before. This promotion is a morale booster in our career.

“What we were unable to do before, we are going to do it much better in terms of crime fighting to stem the tide of criminality.”

AIG Jonathan Towuru tasked the newly promoted officers to understand their new roles as leaders in their units.

He stated that the police administration deemed them worthy of the new positions.

He challenged them to be disciplined and show leadership qualities.

“Good leadership acumen is expected of you all in the police service”, he said.