Jonathan’s Era The Most Challenging Period Nigeria Ever Faced – Ex-Buhari’s Aide Suggests

Former presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad argues that the Goodluck Jonathan government was the most difficult time in Nigerian history.

Making this allegation in a post on his official X account, Ahmad, who served as the Digital Assistant to Buhari, argued that the level of adversity faced under the Jonathan administration in Kano was unparalleled.

Naija News reports that Ahmad, who shared pictures from incidents that happened under the Jonathan government in Kano, further expressed shock at the people commending the Jonathan government, arguing that no one could go to market or mosque under the Jonathan-led government.

Ahmad wrote, “I was quite surprised to see some people on this platform lauding Goodluck Jonathan and portraying him as the best this country has ever had. The images attached to this post reflect various events occurred in different parts of this country during his presidency. Let me talk about the first frame; it was on Friday, November 28, 2014. On this day, the Kano Central Mosque, situated adjacent to the Emir of Kano’s palace, was attacked, and over 200 people lost their lives on site. It was the darkest moment in the history of Kano.

“While I cannot speak for Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Bauchi, Kaduna, etc, but for us in Kano, there is no doubt that the era under Jonathan was the most challenging period we have ever faced. The level of adversity we experienced was unparalleled and left a lasting impact on our lives.

“The destruction had left Kano in shambles. Those days, no one can go to the mosque, market, school, or even hospital without being thoroughly checked. Public gatherings have been banned, and night movement has been canceled. Kano was on the brink of complete destruction before the arrival of Muhammadu Buhari.”