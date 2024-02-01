Ex-President Jonathan Leads Commonwealth Mission To Observe Pakistan’s Election

Nigeria’s former President, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, has been appointed by the Commonwealth to serve as the head of its Election Observation Mission to Pakistan.

This was confirmed in a communique made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja by the Special Adviser to the former Nigerian leader, Ikechukwu Eze.

Naija News understands that Jonathan will lead a team of experts from various disciplines within the Commonwealth to observe the general elections scheduled for February 8 in Pakistan.

Their objective is to provide an impartial and comprehensive assessment of the electoral process. The Commonwealth Observer Group (COG) will receive support from a team led by the Adviser and Head of the Electoral Support Section at the Commonwealth Secretariat, Linford Andrews.

The 13-member observer group is expected to arrive in Islamabad on February 1 and will remain in the country until the completion of the electoral process.

Eze also quoted the Commonwealth Secretary-General, Rt Hon Patricia Scotland, expressing her gratitude to Jonathan for accepting this assignment.

Meanwhile, Scotland expressed its appreciation for Pakistan’s dedication to openness and responsibility.

Scotland affirmed its support for Pakistan’s democratic progress and expressed optimism for a peaceful and equitable election.

It urged all parties involved, including political organizations and their followers, to actively participate in ensuring a peaceful election that aligns with the principles of the Commonwealth.

Furthermore, Scotland mentioned that a comprehensive report containing suggestions to enhance future electoral procedures will be submitted to the Pakistani government, the Election Commission, and other relevant parties.