Electricity Supply Dropped 3% In Q3 2023 – NBS

The country’s power supply decreased by 3% in Q3 2023, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

A drop of 178.23 (Gwh) was seen in the supply, which was 5,909.83 (Gwh) in Q2 of the same year and 5,731.60 (Gwh) in Q3.

Naija News reports that the bureau’s report titled “Nigeria Electricity Report Q3 2023” addresses energy billed, generated money, and consumers by distribution companies.

Large energy generating plants’ output is commonly measured in gigawatt hours (Gwh).

The report detailed that “Electricity supply was 5,731.60 (Gwh) in Q3 2023 from 5,909.83 (Gwh) in the previous quarter.

“However, on a year-on-year basis, electricity supply increased by 14.09% compared to 5,023.96 (Gwh) reported in Q3 2022.”

It also showed that, as of Q3 2023, there were 11.71 million more people in the nation using energy.

This is a 2.08% increase in customers, or 240,000 more than in Q2 2023, when there were 11.47 million users.

The report stated, “On a year-on-year basis, customer numbers in Q3 2023 rose 7.09% from 10.94 million reported in Q3 2022.

“Similarly, metered customers stood at 5.68 million in Q3 2023, indicating a growth of 3.77% from 5.47 million recorded in the preceding quarter.”

According to the NBS, “this grew by 13.07% from the figure reported in Q3 2022, which was 5.02 million” on a year-over-year basis.

The bureau reports that the number of expected clients increased from 6.03 million in Q2 2023 to 6 million in Q3 2023, or 0.53%.

Additionally, the study stated that the income earned by power distribution businesses in Q3 of 2023 was N260.16 billion, up from N263.08 billion in Q2 of 2023.