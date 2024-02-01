Ekiti Monarch On Verge Of Becoming Professor Killed By Bandits

Oba Olatunde Olusola of Imojo-Ekiti, one of the two traditional rulers tragically killed by bandits in Ekiti State on Monday, was revealed to have been on the path to becoming a professor within a year.

The revelation came during a meeting between Ekiti State government officials and community elders of Imojo-Ekiti, where the Second-in-Command to the Onimojo, the Elejira of Imojo, Chief Ayodele Dada, disclosed the late monarch’s academic aspirations.

The violent incident, which occurred on Monday, saw gunmen launch a deadly ambush that resulted in the deaths of Oba Olatunde Olusola and the Elesun of Esun Ekiti, Oba David Babatunde Ogunsakin.

The Alara of Ara Ikole-Ekiti, Oba Adebayo Fatoba, narrowly escaped the attack.

He said, “We will sorely miss the late Kabiyesi. But in his memory, we appeal to the state government to complete the Imojo Palace project which he began so that we can name it after him to immortalise him.

“I don’t think it would be up to a year for Kabiesi to become a professor.”

Dada regarded the monarch’s killing as agonising, stating that the late traditional leader launched several community development initiatives.

He urged the government to step up efforts to provide security for the state’s citizens, expressing regret over the recent spate of kidnapping incidents in the area.

At the meeting, the state governor, Biodun Oyebanji, expressed his complete trust in the security services to find those responsible for the crime against the traditional institution in Ekiti.

Story continues below advertisement

He said the government will not stop working to ensure public safety.