Court Remands Anambra-Based Lawyer Over Alleged N77 Million Land Scandal

The Federal High Court, Enugu, has remanded a lawyer based in Anambra State, Mike Ikegbunam, in the Correctional Centre over an alleged land scam amounting to N77 million.

Ikegbunam was retained by the Senior Staff Association of Universities, Teaching Hospitals, Research Institutes and Associated Institutions (SSAUTHRIAI) of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital Nnewi chapter to assist in acquiring plots of land at Umuagu Ozu, Ndiukwuenu town in Orumba North local government area of Anambra State.

However, he purportedly misappropriated approximately N81 million, which the union had disbursed to him in five instalments for personal use.

The Economic and Financial and Crimes Commission, EFCC, subsequently arrested and charged Ikegbunam to court on a seven-count charge of Advance Fee Fraud, also known as 419 in Nigeria parlance.

The commission’s investigation revealed that the suspect used the proceeds of the money to acquire properties for himself.

When the matter came up on Tuesday, the suspect pleaded not guilty, but the EFCC prosecuting counsel, A.Y Abdullahi, asked for a date for a proper hearing.

The defendant’s counsel, A.J. Anyigor, however, brought up the application for the suspect’s bail despite the counter affidavit against the bail by the EFCC, arguing that the suspect was a respected citizen in the society and would not jump bail.

The EFCC, however, opposed the application, saying, “We urge my Lord to dismiss the application for bail.”

At that point, the suspect who was in the dock started making defences for himself, saying, “I’m a lawyer of roughly 20 years standing, blessed by God, and I’m doing well, a member of the Igwe cabinet and a knight of high repute.”

After arguments on his bail application, Justice Umar ruled that “Bail is at the discretion of the court, and it’s my holding that what is in the application is cogent and could not see enough reasons for the counter, but the suspect must deposit his Call to Bar Certificate.”

The judge, Justice Mohammed Garba Umar, ordered that the suspect be detained in the Correctional Centre until he fulfils the bail requirements.

Story continues below advertisement

The case has been adjourned to March 21, 2014, for the hearing on the substantive suit.