Olaide Adelami Sworn In As Ondo Deputy Governor

A former Deputy Clerk of the National Assembly, Olaide Adelami, has officially taken the oath of office as the Deputy Governor of Ondo State.

Naija News reports that Adelami was led in the swearing-in by the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Olusegun Odusola.

The development is coming following Adelami’s selection by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

The former clerk’s name was subsequently submitted to the state House of Assembly for review and approval.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at the International Culture and Event Centre in Akure on Thursday.

Adelami was among the contenders for the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary ticket in 2020, alongside the late Rotimi Akeredolu, who was the sitting governor at that time.

Similar to the late Akeredolu, Olaide hails from Owo town.

During the recent plenary session held on Thursday, under the leadership of Speaker Olamide Oladiji, the Clerk of the House, Benjamin Jaiyeola, read out the nomination letter sent to the House by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa on Wednesday.

The Deputy Speaker, Abayomi Akinruntan, submitted the screening committee’s findings, noting that Adelami had been certified to be a man of reputable character, well-exposed, and physically and intellectually fit for the post.

Story continues below advertisement

Adelami responded by thanking the governor for the opportunity to serve the state.