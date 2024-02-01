Angry Residents Burn Down Neighbor’s House, Car Amid Alleged Blasphemy In Katsina

Tension escalated in the capital of Katsina State due to a social media post that some residents have found offensive.

A Christian native of the state, Mani Abubakar, allegedly wrote a Facebook post that incited anger and resulted in the destruction of his residence and vehicle in Babaruga after he narrowly escaped late Tuesday night; his current whereabouts are unknown.

The post, composed in Hausa, allegedly included derogatory remarks about Islam, which incited the mob’s response.

The precise content of the Facebook post remains uncertain, yet reports indicate that it raised questions about the origin of the Quran and criticized certain aspects of Islam.

According to Daily Post, the Christian Association of Nigeria is coordinating with authorities and plans to meet with the Emir of Katsina to ensure the safety of Mani Abubakar upon his reappearance.

Christian leaders in the state are calling for calm and mutual understanding.

The Vice Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Katsina, Muyiwa Segun, condemned any form of violence or disrespect toward other religions.

“Everyone should respect the other’s religion; Christians don’t have any business abusing other people’s religion. That is not how to do evangelism,” Segun stated.

Segun also confirmed that CAN is working with security officials and religious leaders to ensure peace and safety in the community.