Zamfara Gov Unveils 2,645- Member Protection Guard To Tackle Insecurity

In order to address the state’s insecurity issues, Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal has mobilized the 2,645-member State Community Protection Guards.

Naija News recalls that around 100 people were allegedly kidnapped by bandits in November in Zamfara State’s Maru Local Government Area, the majority of them were women and children.

The tragedy occurred just a week after 15 people were kidnapped in the Ruwandoruwa hamlet of the same local government district.

Four individuals were reportedly killed in October after being attacked by bandits in Maru, which is part of the state’s Maru Local Government Area.

Speaking on Wednesday at the security guards’ inauguration in Gusau town, Lawal asserted that his administration was prepared to put a stop to banditry in the region.

He tasked security guard members with carrying out their responsibilities with diligence to guarantee the program’s success.

The governor also pledged to give them all the logistical assistance they required to carry out their responsibilities.

He said, “The lofty goals we set out to achieve will remain a mirage as long as the formidable challenge of insecurity remains unaddressed.

“This informed our decision to, among other things, establish the Community Protection Guards, known as Askarawa Zamfara.

“The steering committee for establishing the Community Protection Guards traversed the 14 Local Government Areas and screened eligible volunteers for enrolment into the outfit.

“We believe that the bulk of the challenges we face as a state and region are borne out of severe neglect in advancing public policy to serve the socio-economic expectations of our people.

“We will never take for granted the message of the people of our state through their votes in March 2023.

“Today, therefore, the first batch of the Community Protection Guards, 2,645, are graduating.

“These young, energetic and vibrant personnel have undergone rigorous training, extensive drilling and an understanding of the rules of engagement, amongst other skills.

Story continues below advertisement

“These will assist them in the due discharge of their responsibility of partnering, assisting and working with the security agencies to defend our communities.”