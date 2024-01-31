What My Husband Told Me Before He Was Killed – Widow Of Murdered Ekiti Monarch

Yetunde Ogunsakin, the widow of the king of Esun Ekiti in Ajoni, Oba Babatunde Ogunsakin, has recounted the last moments of her husband, before his sudden demise on Monday.

Naija News recalls that Oba Ogunsakin of Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti State and Onimojo of Imojo-Ekiti, Oba Olatunde Samuel Olusola, from Oye local government area of the state were shot dead by the assailants, while two others, Alara of Ara–Ekiti, Oba Adebayo Fatoba Ikole escaped.

Speaking during an interview with AIT, the monarch’s widow said her husband had called telling her that he was hungry and should prepare a meal before he arrived at his palace.

Yetunde Ogunsakin said she became worried after several hours and decided to call the traditional ruler, but he did not answer.

She said, “He called me when he reached Ajowa that he was coming, that he was hungry, and I should prepare something for him. Ajowa to this place, I was not checking time, that it is not supposed to take more than one hour. Getting to one hour, one hour plus, I was calling his phone. He did not pick.”

Also speaking on the monarch’s demise, a community leader from Esun Ekiti, Chief Niyi Ojo, said, “I was shocked when I was called around 4:30 to be informed that he has been attacked by assailants and that he was killed in the process with a fellow Kabieyesi, Onimojo of Imojo.”