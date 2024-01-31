What Has Ndigbo Done To The Nigerian Govt To Warrant This Terrorism And Humiliation? – IPOB Cries Out Over Military Attacks

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has claimed that the Nigerian military is organising attacks against Igbos in the nation.

IPOB alleged that the military has burnt down many houses in Uli, Ihiala in Anambra State in the disguise of looking for criminals and the media did not report it.

Speaking via a statement by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, the group raised an alarm about the burning and destruction of homes and property at Umulolo in Okigwe LGA of Imo State by the military.

IPOB wondered what Igbos had done to the Nigerian government to warrant such treatment from the military.

Powerful questioned if the military was also burning down the houses of innocent people in other parts of the country.

According to him, “As of Sunday, January 28, 2024, the military invaded the peaceful community of Uli in Ihiala LGA of Anambra State and burnt down many homes and other property of Igbo indigenes and the media refused to report it.

The question is, what has Ndigbo done to the Nigerian government and her murderous security forces to warrant consistent terrorism, attacks and humiliation at the slightest provocations? Does the Nigerian military burn down the houses of innocent people in other parts of Nigeria? Do they destroy property in Northern Nigeria when going after the terrorists and bandits ravaging the North?

“Why is the Nigerian government forcing Biafrans to belong to the same country that their security agencies are tormenting and terrorizing indiscriminately?”

IPOB said South Eastern Nigeria has suffered numerous terrorist attacks resulting in mass murders, destruction of property, and forceful disappearances of many youths from Nigerian security forces and their foot soldiers, the Fulani herdsmen, and the attacks have worsened with the APC governments under Muhammadu Buhari and now under Bola Tinubu.