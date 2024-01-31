Plateau Crisis: 91 Killed, 158 Injured In Mangu Crisis – Mwaghavul

The National President of the Mwaghavul Youth Movement, Comrade Sunday Dankaka, has reported a tragic loss of life in the recent violence in the Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

In a press briefing in Jos, the state capital, Dankaka, detailed the grim aftermath of the crisis that erupted on January 22, 2024.

According to Dankaka, the conflict resulted in the deaths of 91 individuals, comprising 42 women, 37 children, and 12 men.

He further disclosed that 158 persons suffered injuries, while 114 houses were set ablaze. The violence also impacted religious structures, with 9 mosques and 15 churches being affected.

The violence in Mangu LGA was triggered following an attack on Ebenezer Caleb, an Okada rider, around 5:45 pm, which violated the curfew imposed by the state government.

The incident has since escalated, leading to significant loss of life and property, heightening tensions in the area.

He said, “He was with Madam Jenifer Fidelis as his passenger, they were heading home to Sabon Gari and had to stopped to allowed cattle cross the road just 50 meters to the checkpoint. It was at that point after the cows has passed and a young boy threatened Ebenezer that he will kill him, that they (Mwagavul) have stop them from grazing their cattle in their areas and the boy hit him with a stick and others attacked him.

“But at that point, the military didn’t say anything, the only thing they could say is that is the natives that provoked the whole thing. At that point the youths became so angry that no action was taken.”

Meanwhile, the Country Director of Equity International Initiative Amb. Chris Iyama, has called on the Federal Government to intensify humanitarian support to communities that have come under attacks by gunmen in Mangu and Bokkos local government council of Plateau.

Equity International said, “We are calling on Federal Government and security agencies to immediately reclaim and secure all abandoned farm lands, and abandoned homes so that all the farmers who left their ancestral lands can feel safe to return to their communities and their farm lands.

“We are also calling on the the National Emergency Management Agency to intensify humanitarian support to all the affected communities.”