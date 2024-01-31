NULGE Proposes Community Policing To Tackle Insecurity

The Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) has asked that it be allowed to engage in community policing in all Local Government Areas to safeguard its inhabitants and combat the growing level of insecurity.

The union made this call in a communique signed by its president, Ambali Olatunji, and general secretary, Isah Gambo, following its National Executive Council meeting held in Abuja on Wednesday.

Naija News reports that the body also demanded immediate action to address the numerous problems plaguing the nation.

It urged the Federal Government to act immediately on its request, noting that the employment of community policing would assist in stopping banditry and kidnapping.

The union made a plea to the FG, requesting that modular refineries be granted licenses to process crude oil, as this in turn creates employment and rural development in Nigeria.

In order to ensure that minimum wages for Nigerian workers are reviewed and adjusted, NULGE further called on committees and relevant authorities to expedite action and to conclude the process before the expiration of the Minimum Wage Act, which will expire by March 2024.

The communique reads, “We call for urgent measures to tackle the multifaceted challenges threatening the nation’s stability.



“We emphasize the necessity for collaboration among federal, state and local government authorities as well as the active involvement of community leaders, traditional rulers and religious heads in developing comprehensive strategies to combat insecurities in Nigeria



“The local government should be allowed to carry out community policing activities in protecting lives and properties of their citizens within their jurisdiction.



“This will lay to rest banditry, incessant illings, kidnapping and all other vices. Therefore, NEC-in-session calls on the Federal Government to take prompt action.

Story continues below advertisement

“The NEC-in-Session calls for an upward pension allowance review of retirees in Nigeria to the tune of 100 per cent for them to be able to cope with their challenges.



“The session calls for prompt intervention from the Federal Government to all 774 Local Governments across the nation to enable them to perform their statutory functions as detailed in the 4th Schedule of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.”