One Dies As Fire Guts Gusau Central Market

Several shops were reportedly destroyed by a late-night fire incident on Tuesday at Gusau Central Market in Zamfara State.

Reports obtained by Naija News revealed that the fire incident resulted in the unfortunate death of one person.

It was gathered that the fire originated in the furniture section of the largest market in the state capital, reportedly starting around 9 p.m. last night.

Confirming the incident in a terse statement made available to journalists on Wednesday morning, the Commander of the Nigerian Fire Service, New Market office, Hamza Mohammed, a shop owner, whose identity remains unknown, tragically lost their life while trying to enter their shop and extinguish the fire forcefully.

According to him, since 9 p.m. yesterday, firefighters from the state command have been tirelessly battling the inferno, successfully preventing it from spreading to neighbouring shops.

Channels Television quoted Mohammed saying that the cause of the fire, which affected several shops, is yet to be confirmed.