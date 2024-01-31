Chelsea’s Pochettino Hints Nicholas Jackson Could Play Against Liverpool

The manager of Chelsea, Mauricio Pochettino has hinted that his forward, Nicholas Jackson who just returned from the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast could play against Liverpool tonight.

Nicholas Jackson was part of the Senegal national team that were expected to defend their 2021 AFCON title in Ivory Coast but failed woefully.

The hosts, Ivory Coast, who had an abysmal run in the group stage knocked out Senegal in the round of 16 stage via penalties on Monday, January 29.

Nicholas Jackson is already in England about a day before the kick-off of the Premier League game between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield which is scheduled to start at 9:15 p.m. later tonight.

Ahead of the game, Pochettino who needs to win the match to move beyond the 10th spot on the league table, wouldn’t mind if Nicholas Jackson is as lucky as Ghana’s Inaki Williams who helped his team to beat FC Barcelona about a day after the Black Stars were knocked out of the tournament.

The coach said, “We are waiting. All I can say is that maybe he will be there [against Liverpool]. The other day, Ghana lost and were out, and Inaki Williams arrived a few hours before and played in the second half to beat Barcelona in the Copa del Rey. Why can’t Jackson arrive and score the winning goal?

“Without Nico [Nicolas] we miss the possibility that he provides. He runs a lot, which is massive helps the team to press high, and also scores goals because he has a good record at the moment.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think we miss him a lot and so we are happy because we can recover him, but on the other side sad because they lost. But being selfish we are happy because maybe he can be with us at Liverpool.”