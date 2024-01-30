Super Eagles Of Nigeria To Play Lionel Messi’s Argentina In March

Inter Miami of MLS forward, Lionel Messi will lead Argentina to face the Super Eagles of Nigeria in an international friendly in a yet-to-be-confirmed day in March 2024.

The Nigeria vs Argentina clash is expected to take place at the Olympic Sports Centre Stadium in Hangzhou, China.

Naija News gathered that the friendly game is part of Argentina’s tour of China and they will also face the hosts of the ongoing 2023 AFCON, Ivory Coast at the same venue and month.

The Argentina Football Association (AFA) and the Chinese corporation concluded the deal on Monday, January 29 and the AFA made the announcement almost immediately.

This means that the Nigeria national team players will gather once again about a month after the 2023 AFCON. Nigeria are currently in the quarter-finals stage of the competition where they will face Angola on Friday, February 2.

Note that the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Argentina have met six times since 1994. In those meetings, Argentina recorded five wins which were in the 1994, 2002, 2010, 2014, and 2018 FIFA World Cups.

It was in the 1995 King Fahd Cup, that the Super Eagles recorded their first and only 0-0 draw with Argentina in a competitive game.

However, the Super Eagles have recorded two wins over Argentina in international friendlies, in Abuja in 2011, and Krasnodar, Russia, in 2017.