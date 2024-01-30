Nigeria Climbs In 2023 Corruption Perceptions Index By Transparency International

Nigeria has shown a notable improvement in the global fight against corruption, moving up five places in the 2023 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI).

This advancement was reported on Tuesday by Transparency International, a leading global coalition against corruption.

In the latest CPI ranking, Nigeria scored 25 out of 100, a one-point increase from the previous year.

The country is now ranked 145th out of 180 nations and territories evaluated for perceived levels of public sector corruption.

This information was officially released on the Transparency International website.

The 2023 ranking marks a positive shift for Nigeria, which was placed 150th in 2022.

This improvement builds upon the nation’s gradual progress in the CPI over recent years.

In 2021, Nigeria was ranked 154th, maintaining its score of 24 out of 100 from the previous year. Comparatively, the country scored 25 in 2020 and 26 in the 2019 assessment.

This upward movement in the CPI is a significant indicator of Nigeria’s ongoing efforts to tackle corruption within the public sector.

It reflects the government’s commitment to implementing anti-corruption policies and strengthening institutions to promote transparency and accountability.

While the climb in the ranking is a positive sign, Nigeria’s score remains below the global average, indicating that much work remains to be done in the fight against corruption.

The improvement in the CPI ranking, however, provides a basis for optimism and an incentive for the government to continue its reformative measures.

Chair of Transparency International said, François Valérian, “Corruption will continue to thrive until justice systems can punish wrongdoing and keep governments in check. When justice is bought or politically interfered with, it is the people that suffer. Leaders should fully invest in and guarantee the independence of institutions that uphold the law and tackle corruption. It is time to end impunity for corruption.”

The Nigerian authorities have yet to respond to the latest report.