Kogi Assembly Screens 16 Commissioner-nominees, Nine Appointees

The Kogi State House of Assembly has screened sixteen commissioner-nominees nominated by the new Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo.

Naija News reports that among the 16 screened commissioner nominees, seven are returnees, while nine are new.

The seven commissioner returnees are Salami Ozigi-Deedat, Bashiru Abubakar-Gegu, Wemi Jones, Kingsley Fanwo, Timothy Ojoma, Asiwaju Idris-Asiru and Mohammed Abdulmutalib.

The nine new commissioner nominees screened on Tuesday by the house are Farouk Danlam, Adams Abdulaziz, Joseph Oluwasegun-Stephen (JOS), Muzi Yinusa-Abdullahi, Rabiatu Okute, Fatima Momoh, Mohammed Yusuf,

Sunday Faleke and Abanika Taye.

Other nine nominees with portfolios, whose names were sent to the house for confirmation, are Ali Bello – Chief of Staff to the governor; Hilary Ojoma – Deputy Chief of Staff; Elijah Evinemi – Head of Service; Jerry Omodara – State Security Adviser and Isah Ismail – Special Adviser on Media.

The rest are Sulaiman Ibrahim – Director of General Protocol; Oladele John Nihi – Chief Press Secretary; Shaibu Oricha – Director of General Government House Administration; and Femi Adegboyega – State Legal Adviser.

As a sequel to the time lag, as claimed by the house, only 16 commissioner nominees appeared, introduced themselves, took a bow, and left without answering a single question from the lawmakers.

The speaker of the house, Alhaji Umar Yusuf, commended members of the house for a job well done at screening the 25 nominees, whom he described as credible and qualified sons and daughters of Kogi.

Yusuf tasked the nominees to live up to the expectations of Gov Ododo, whom he said nominated them to assist him pilot the affairs of the state to a greater height.