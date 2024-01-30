INEC Chairman Urges New REC To Uphold Neutrality

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, has emphasized the importance of neutrality in electoral duties to the newly sworn-in Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Etekamba Umore.

This directive was communicated through a statement released on Tuesday by Sam Olumekun, the National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee at INEC.

The Senate approved the appointment of Etekamba Umore, along with nine other nominees of President Bola Tinubu, in November 2023.

The confirmation came in response to President Tinubu’s request, in accordance with Section 154(1) of the Nigerian Constitution, for the Senate to confirm the nominees as RECs for INEC.

Nine of the RECs were sworn in by Mahmood Yakubu on December 12, 2023. Umore’s swearing-in was scheduled for January 2024, coinciding with the end of the tenure of the REC representing Akwa Ibom State.

Umoren has been deployed to Delta State, taking over the position following the tenure expiration of the previous office-holder on January 29, 2024.

The INEC Chairman’s call for impartiality underlines the critical role of RECs in ensuring free, fair, and credible elections in Nigeria.

The statement read, “The commission held its regular weekly meeting today, Tuesday, January 30, 2024.

“The meeting was preceded by the swearing-in of Mr Etekamba Udo Umoren, as Resident Electoral Commissioner and deployed to Delta State following the expiration of the tenure of the last holder of the office yesterday, Monday, January 29 2024.

“The Chairman of the commission, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, urged the new REC to adhere strictly to his oath of office which requires neutrality and impartiality in the discharge of his duties.

“He also enjoined the new REC to abide by the commission’s Code of Conduct and sustain regular consultations with stakeholders.”

Umoren is an indigene of Akwa Ibom State and holds a Bachelor’s degree in Geography from the University of Benin.

He served in various capacities in the Akwa Ibom State Civil Service, rising to the position of Permanent Secretary.