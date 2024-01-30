Governor Oyebanji Orders Security Agencies To Uncover Ekiti Monarchs’ Murderers

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has instructed security agencies in the state to apprehend the perpetrators responsible for the deaths of two traditional rulers in the Oke-Ako area, Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

Oyebanji strongly denounced the heinous act and assured the state’s populace that the government would exhaust all efforts to uncover the truth behind the incident.

Naija News reports that armed men ambushed and killed two traditional rulers, namely the Onimojo of Imojo Ekiti, Oba Olatunde Samuel Olusola, and the Elesun of Esun Ekiti, Oba David Babatunde Ogunsola, as they were returning from a meeting. The Alara of Ara-Ekiti, Oba Adebayo Fatoba, managed to evade the attack and survived.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, Governor Oyebanji confirmed that security agents have been deployed to the area to apprehend the perpetrators of the dreadful crime.

The governor, who had chaired the state security council meeting in Ado-Ekiti just an hour before the incident, emphasized that every effort would be made to ensure that those responsible for the crime are brought to justice.

He conveyed the heartfelt condolences of the government and the people of Ekiti State to the communities of Imojo Ekiti and Esun Ekiti following the tragic incident.

The governor further appealed to the residents of both towns to maintain calm and avoid resorting to vigilantism. He assured them that the government is committed to ensuring that justice prevails in the matter.

Governor Oyebanji emphasized the importance of vigilance and steadfastness among security agencies in Ekiti State in their ongoing fight against crime and criminal activities.

Reaffirming his government’s dedication to safeguarding the lives and properties of the state’s residents, the governor pledged ongoing support for law enforcement efforts.

Story continues below advertisement

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to leveraging technology for crime prevention and detection while ensuring that security agencies receive the necessary resources and assistance to carry out their duties effectively.