Gov Sanwo-Olu Makes Fresh Appointments

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the appointment of Major Olaniyi Olatunbosun Cole (Rtd) as the Corps Marshal of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps Agency (LAGESC).

Similarly, the Governor confirmed that Adefemi Adedimeji Afolabi has been chosen as the new General Manager of the Lagos State Waste Water Management Office (LASWAMO).

Naija News reports that the development was confirmed in an official statement released on Tuesday morning by the Director of Public Affairs at the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, Kunle Adeshina.

According to separate appointment letters signed by the Head of Service, Bode Agoro, Major Cole (Rtd), and Afolabi, appointments were to be effective from January 25th, 2024.

In addition, Sanwo-Olu has also sanctioned the appointment of three new Deputy Corps Marshals for LAGESC/KAI, namely: Osifeso Olusegun Shakiru, responsible for Intelligence and Monitoring; Oyenola Koyejo Quadril, in charge of Discipline and Welfare; and Apena Idowu Yisa, overseeing Administration.

The three newly appointed Deputy Corps Marshals, two of whom were promoted from the LAGESC/ KAI personnel, officially assumed their positions on January 25th, 2024.

The Head of Service urged the new appointees to exhibit utmost commitment, diligence, and selflessness in carrying out their responsibilities in order to validate the Governor’s faith and trust in them.