Gov Lawal Declares State Of Emergency In Zamfara Health Sector

The Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, in a statewide broadcast on Tuesday, announced a state of emergency in Zamfara’s healthcare sector.

Addressing the citizens with deep concern, the governor vowed an overhaul of the state’s healthcare system, which he acknowledged is in dire condition.

Naija News understands that Governor Lawal’s declaration followed an impromptu visit to Gusau General Hospital, the state capital’s main healthcare facility.

In his address today, Governor Lawal emphasized the urgent need for intervention in the hospitals, citing the inadequate state of facilities, equipment, and staff. Consequently, a state of emergency was declared in the healthcare sector.

The governor also highlighted his administration’s plans to address the poor conditions that patients currently face in hospitals, outlining the steps that will be taken to improve the situation.

“On Sunday, January 28, 2024, I made an unscheduled visit to General Hospital in Gusau to assess its condition. I was shocked and worried by the unhealthy and poor environment that patients seeking medical attention were exposed to,” he said.

“It is not just the infrastructural decay that is affecting the health sector in Zamfara State, but the working condition of the healthcare service providers and their welfare is also of great concern.

“The disturbing condition of the healthcare facilities across the state is why this prompt action declares a State of Emergency in the health sector. As a responsible government, we are taking urgent steps towards intervention.

“My campaign manifesto highlighted the crucial healthcare issues that Zamfara State faces. These issues are paramount to the welfare and progress of our citizens. I am dedicated to addressing them with the utmost urgency and attention they deserve,” the governor said.

The health sector in Zamfara is currently facing numerous challenges, as highlighted by the Governor.

These challenges, he acknowledged, encompass inadequate funding and substandard healthcare delivery, spanning from infrastructure to medical services. Tragically, many lives have been lost as a result of these issues.

Governor Lawal declared that the state under his leadership will not persist in this manner.

He added: “To revamp the health sector in Zamfara State, my government will commence the following interventions: We will improve the quality of all general hospitals through massive infrastructural development, providing State-of-the-art medical equipment, and establishing standard laboratories for proper diagnosis.

“We will provide free Maternal and child healthcare to reduce maternal and child Morbidity and Mortality. We will give special attention to Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in providing standard primary healthcare delivery to remote communities.

“We will develop a plan to enhance the well-being and welfare of all healthcare service providers in the state. We will establish an affordable and comprehensive health insurance scheme, providing access to quality healthcare services for all citizens of Zamfara State.

Story continues below advertisement

“We will distribute the necessary equipment and essential medicines to all hospitals across the 14 local government areas. We will strengthen the emergency response and reposition the human resources for health structure.”