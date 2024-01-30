CBN Shuns Ndume, Northerners, Moves 1,500 Staff To Lagos Office

Despite heavy criticism over the relocation of some departments of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to Lagos State, about 1,500 members of staff are set to resume on Friday in the state.

Recall that some individuals and groups, especially Northerners, had condemned the decongestion of the bank to Lagos.

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) had, in a statement, expressed worry over the potential negative impact of relocating the essential departments.

“The movement would involve increased costs, loss of talent, disruption in operations, reduced coordination, regional economic disparities, impaired economic development in Northern Nigeria, and decreased investor confidence in the nation’s economy,” NEF said.

Also the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Ali Ndume, warned that there would be “political consequences” if the plan to relocate some departments of CBN as well as the corporate headquarters of Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria to Lagos were implemented.

He said, “Those misleading the President are not doing him any good because this is going to have some political consequences. If Tinubu were not elected president, the CBN governor would not be there. It was not Lagos votes that put Tinubu there.”

However, sources in the apex told Punch that though the move was heavily criticised, it was still in motion and affected staffers would be resuming on Friday

“Yes, the plan is still on and they will resume work by February 2, which is the first week of next month,” an official said.

Another source who spoke to the publication said that some of the affected staffers had started relocating to Lagos.

“Some have already gone ahead. Over 80 per cent of the Banking Supervision Department staff have been redeployed and the same for the Payment System Department,” the source hinted.