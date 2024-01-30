Bwala Reacts As Tinubu Directs NNPCL To Pay Crude Oil Sales Money To CBN

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Daniel Bwala, has commended President Bola Tinubu over his directive for the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to take over the responsibility for crude oil sales from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

Naija News earlier reported that the move by the President was to show transparency and accountability, as NNPCL over the years has maintained sole control over crude oil sales, and only rendered accounts to the Federal Government.

Under the new arrangement, NNPC will submit receipts for crude oil sales to CBN for vetting and documentation, and pay all crude oil proceeds into the Consolidated Revenue Fund domiciled in the apex bank.

Reacting to the development in an X post on Tuesday, Bwala stated that the presidential directive is bold in the fight against corruption.

He, therefore, called on all well-meaning Nigerians to support the Tinubu administration’s drive towards a prosperous economy.

He wrote: “The presidential directive reported in the news that, the sell of crude oil by @nnpclimited NNPCL should be receipted and accounted directly to the @cenbank CBN is bold in the fight against corruption.

“I call on all well-meaning citizens to support the administration’s drive towards a prosperous economy.”