Why I Stopped Crossdressing – Brain Jotter

Popular skit maker, Chukwuebuka Emmanuel Amuzie, also known as Brain Jotter, has opened up on the reason he stopped crossdressing.

The comedian disclosed that he started skit making as a crossdresser character known as Madam Ogadi.

However he stated that he later dropped the character

He explained that he quit crossdressing because it “is not sustainable except you are doing it exceptionally well.”

The skit maker stated this while featuring in Channels TV’s programme, Rubbin’ Minds, hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, recently.

According to him, “I have a friend who is advising me to start making content as a crossdresser. I’m not interested because I’ve tried it before.

“There was a time I was creating content with the character Madam Ogadi in a church and the audience were applauding my performances. So it got to my head and it was almost a niche for me. But then I realised that cross-dressing is not sustainable for me. I just don’t buy the idea because it won’t last. People might enjoy it once or twice, but you’re not a woman. Except you are doing it exceptionally well.

“You can’t be wearing a woman’s clothes with beards.”

He disclosed that he was making inroads into Nollywood, hinting that some of his movies would be released this year.