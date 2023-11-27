I Earned N15,000 Monthly As Dry Cleaner, Sold Bedbug Killer – Brain Jotter

Nigerian skit maker Brain Jotter has reflected on his path to fame, sharing the story of how he used to earn a monthly income of N15,000 approximately three years ago.

At the age of 28, Chukwuebuka Emmanuel disclosed that he was employed as a laundry worker during that period.

“In 2020, my salary was 15k. By 2021, it had doubled to 30k,” he told HipTv.

Describing his 2020 job, he said, “I was working in a laundry after just gaining admission. Alongside the laundry job, I explored various other ventures”.

However, his entrepreneurial journey didn’t kick off after graduation. In his first year, he was already in the business world, selling doughnuts before diversifying into other ventures.

“In my first year, I sold doughnuts in class,” the Imo State-born said. “In the second year, I sold bedbug killer at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), and in my third year, I drove to school.”

Brain Jotter experienced a breakthrough in 2020 when he commenced sharing brief comedy skits on Instagram.

Even though his videos have propelled him to household fame, Brain Jotter is not easing up on his efforts.

“Ever since my video went viral, I can’t go five days without working. I’ve been restless from that day until now,” he said.

“This restlessness and the experience of earning little money have taught me how to appreciate the value of my purchases,” Brain Jotter maintained.

Drawing from his humble beginnings, Chukwuebuka has some words of advice for his fans and people in general.

“We need to be careful about the dreams we ask God for because back then, my dream was to rent a self-contained apartment and own a tricycle for carrying passengers,” he said.