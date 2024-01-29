Why Africans Do Not Want To Accept Homosexuality – Pope Francis

Pope Francis has said that those criticising his recent decision to bless same-sex couples will eventually understand it, except for Africans, who, according to him, are “a special case.”

The Pope noted that he is confident that everyone will gradually be reassured by the spirit of the ‘Fiducia Supplicans’.

Francis noted Africans reject homosexuality because of their culture.

Naija News recalls that blessings for same-sex couples were allowed last month in a document called Fiducia Supplicans (Supplicating Trust).

The development has caused widespread debate in the Catholic Church, with extreme resistance from African bishops.

However, speaking to an Italian newspaper, the Pope noted that those against the policy belong to small ideological groups.

Francis noted that one of such groups are Africans.

He said, “Those who protest vehemently belong to small ideological groups.

“A special case are Africans: for them homosexuality is something ‘bad’ from a cultural point of view, they don’t tolerate it.

Story continues below advertisement

“But in general, I trust that gradually everyone will be reassured by the spirit of the ‘Fiducia Supplicans’ declaration by the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith: it aims to include, not divide.”