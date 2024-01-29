Vladimir Putin Officially Registered As Presidential Candidate

Russia has formally acknowledged Vladimir Putin as a contender for the presidential elections scheduled for March, a contest in which he is highly expected to emerge victorious.

At 71 years old, Putin has been at the helm of Russia since the beginning of the 21st century, securing victory in four presidential elections and briefly holding the position of prime minister. In Russia’s political landscape, opposition has virtually ceased to exist.

The Central Election Commission announced the registration of Putin, who nominated himself, along with right-wing figure and Putin loyalist Leonid Slutsky, as candidates for the upcoming vote.

Scheduled from March 15 to 17, the election will span three days, a decision criticized by Kremlin opponents who argue that it complicates ensuring transparency.

After a contentious constitutional reform in 2020, Putin could potentially remain in office until 2036.

Human rights organizations assert that irregularities have tainted past elections and anticipate that independent observers will likely be prohibited from overseeing the vote.

Though Putin is anticipated to encounter minimal competition, liberal contender Boris Nadezhdin has surpassed the signature threshold for candidate registration.

Nonetheless, whether he will be permitted to participate remains uncertain, with the Kremlin dismissing him as a viable contender.