The First Abuse I Got From My Wife Was A ‘Big Dirty Slap’ – Nollywood Actor, Baba Tee

Yoruba Nollywood actor, Babatunde Bernard, popularly known as Baba Tee, has opened up on the alleged assault he suffered from his first wife, Yetunde.

Naija News reports that the movie star recounted his ordeal in the union during an interview with media personality, Nedu on The Honest Bunch podcast.

In the snippet shared online, Baba Tee said the first abuse in the marriage was a ‘big dirty slap’ from Yetunde.

Recalling how they met, the thespian said he met Yetunde in a surprising manner, noting they had their first s3x in the sitting room.

He added that he was a boss in his world, like Yetunde, which led them into several conflicts.

Meanwhile, Nollywood actress, Victoria Inyama, has disclosed how her ex-husband, Godwin Okrim, allegedly comes home with his girlfriend while they were married.

In a conversation with Chude Jideonwo, she recounted instances when her ex-husband allegedly brought other women into their home, leading to confrontations and harassment.

“So your husband was bringing his girlfriends home?” Chude asked.

Story continues below advertisement

In response, Victoria Inyama remarked, “Oh wow, yes. There was even one instance where the girl was telling me what to cook.”