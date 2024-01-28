My Ex-Husband Often Brings His Girlfriend Home – Actress Victoria Inyama

Nollywood actress, Victoria Inyama, has disclosed how her ex-husband, Godwin Okrim, allegedly comes home with his girlfriend while they were married.

In a conversation with Chude Jideonwo, she recounted instances when her ex-husband allegedly brought other women into their home, leading to confrontations and harassment.

“So your husband was bringing his girlfriends home?” Chude asked.

In response, Victoria Inyama remarked, “Oh wow, yes. There was even one instance where the girl was telling me what to cook.

“I should not be cooking meat; I should be cooking fish. Fish is more healthy. I was just looking at this girl, and they were ‘working together.”

Jim Iyke, my ex-boyfriend – Victoria Inyama

The Nollywood actress referred to her colleague, Jim Iyke, as her “ex-boyfriend” during a disclosure on her social media platform.

In a video shared, she revealed a chance encounter with Jim Iyke on the streets of London, marking their first meeting in 12 years.

The video showcased the visibly elated actors exchanging kisses and hugs.

Inyama captioned the post on her Instagram page with, “Ran into my Ex boyfriend and hubby If you know U know…@jim.iyke…my forever Daddy Zaddy.“