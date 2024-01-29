‘People Judging Tinubu Are Suffering From Anxiety-cirrhosis, The President Has The Password To Solve Nigeria’s Problems’ – Uzodinma

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, has backed the reforms embarked upon by President Bola Tinubu, saying they are the “passwords to entering the system” in order to effect a change.

Uzodinma added that it is too early to judge the performance of Tinubu because he has only been in office for about eight months out of a four-year tenure.

Uzodimma, who is the Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum of the All Progressives Congress (APC), expressed confidence in the ability of President Tinubu to reposition Nigeria’s economy, adding that the President has the support of the Governors as well.

Despite the current economic hardships occasioned by the reforms and policies of the Tinubu administration, such as fuel subsidy removal, the Imo State Governor said relief is coming the way of Nigerians and the current challenges are only temporary.

He made the submissions when he spoke on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics programme.

“I am the Chairman of the South-East Governors’ Forum, fives states; I am the Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum, 20 governors; and we are unanimous in supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to ensure that he succeeds in rescuing the economy, in rescuing this country, in making sure that we live according to the expectations of our founding fathers,”

“And I can tell you, seven months or eight months into his four years mandate is not enough to judge him. So, why the hurry? Some people are suffering from anxiety-cirrhosis. Some people are not able to come to terms with the reality on the ground.

Story continues below advertisement

“I am confident. I have my belief that if this man is not able to get this country correct, then something must be wrong,” Uzodinma submitted.