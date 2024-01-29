Officers On Stop And Search Routine Must Be In Uniform – Police

Spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has revealed that police officers on routine stop and search operations must be in uniform.

Making this revelation in a tweet on Monday, the police spokesman explained that it is not ideal to carry out stop-and-search operations on mufti.

Naija News reports that he further explained that officers allowed to wear mufti are those on surveillance or undercover operations. He further detailed that such officials should not be seen with long-range guns or rifles.

Adejobi wrote, “You will recall that we have ordered and announced that any policeman embarking on routine patrol or stop and search must be in uniform, properly dressed, and easily identified. It’s not ideal to carry out a stop and search in mufti. The audacity to misbehave or carry out unprofessional conduct comes when you know your identity is hidden and unknown.

“I still reiterate that policemen on stop and search and routine patrol must be in uniform. That is the standard in the police. Policemen in mufti are supposed to be on surveillance or undercover and not to be seen with long-range guns or rifles. This is what our DPOs and HODs should emphasize and enforce to bring sanity and standardisation.”