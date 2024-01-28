Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Sunday 28th January, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Sunday 28th January 2024.

The PUNCH: Daredevil kidnappers have continued to unleash terror on citizens in different parts of the country in defiance of security arrangements put in place to tackle the issue of abduction for ransom, which has lately assumed the level of commercial transactions.

Vanguard: Beyond Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), which has recorded several cases of kidnapping recently, there is heightened fear in no fewer than 19 states of the federation following a spike in the activities of kidnappers and their kingpins.

The Nation: The Chairman, Mangu Local Government Area, Marcus Artu, confirmed the development to The Nation by phone. But he could not say how many gunmen were killed.

Daily Trust: Israel has intensified airstrikes in Gaza Strip despite Friday order by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) that it takes steps to prevent acts of genocide in the besieged city. According to Al Jazeera, at least 174 Palestinians were killed and 310 others injured from Friday to Saturday midday as the Israeli army continued its onslaught on Gaza, the territory’s health ministry has said.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.