FG Orders Suspension Of Eleme-Onne East-West Road Construction

Reconstruction work along the Eleme-Onne portion of the East-West Road in Rivers State has been immediately suspended by the federal government.

In an interview with reporters on Sunday in Port Harcourt, the Minister of Works, David Umahi, disclosed that the suspension directive was issued following the discovery that the contractor managing the project used inferior materials.

Naija News reports that the He expressed disappointment over the poor progress of construction despite the government having paid an advance of N33 billion, even though he mentioned that he had viewed the work the day before (Saturday).

The Minister clarified that the work must cease until some anomalies related to the project are fixed, stating that the contractors’ current rate of work will not allow the job to be finished in five years.

The minister said, “The project must benefit the people. The rainy season is coming in two months and the people will go ahead suffering.

“You have our (FB) N33 billion. Do you know what the interest rate is every month on the bill?