‘Yahoo Boy’ Stabs Parents After Black Magic Soap Failed To Bring Fortune

A 20-year-old suspected Yahoo Boy, Daniel Bamidele, has been apprehended after stabbing his parents on Thursday, January 25.

According to The Nation, Daniels mother ran out of their home in Apabielesin area of Ibadan, Oyo State with serious injury after their son sneaked into their home and attacked her and his father with a machete.

The situation attracted bystanders who sneaked into their home and dispossessed him of the machete he had used to attack his parents.

After the machete was collected from him, Daniel explained that he had been earning a living from cybercrime also called yahoo business for some time.

He explained his parents were aware that he already built a three-bedroom bungalow from the proceeds of the cybercrime.

Daniel added that he promised to get a store for his mother and stock it with goods so she could become a big trader once he recorded a breakthrough.

He said his mother and elder brother allegedly connived to fleece him of the sum of N2.5 million despite the promise he made to get her a store.

He said, “I purposely lured my mother from a church programme she was attending, and as soon as we arrived home, I attacked her with a knife and was already inflicting cuts on her body when my father tried to save her from me.

“I attacked my father too because if I had not stabbed both of them, they would have succeeded in killing me.”

Daniel also said that he attacked his mother and father with a knife for giving him a fake name which rendered the magic black soap he got from a white garment church priest useless.

He further revealed that he made his elder brother his next of kin in his bank documentation but the same elder brother allegedly had been trying to play smart with his money.

Daniel said, “I am a 200-level student of LAUTECH and I have built a three-bedroom bungalow from the money I made from doing yahoo business. I am angry with my parents, particularly my mother, for giving me a fake name instead of her real name.

“There is a particular black magic soap that I have been using lately. The soap was given to me by the priest of a white garment church named Mathew.

“I was the one who bought a generator for Pastor Mathew’s church around Ona Grammar School in Ogbomosho.

“The soap was meant to bring me good fortune, but there was the need for me to call my mother’s name into it before it could work.

“My mother told me that her name is Titilayo. But when I called the name into the soap, it did not work. Hence, I got angry and decided to stab her.”

However, Daniel’s mother, Titilayo said she did not collect any money from him.

She said, “I was called on the phone to come pick up my son from school at LAUTECH when he started exhibiting mental illness.

“When we got home, his father brought a native medicine home and gave him to use. He slept off after taking the medicine.

“However, when he woke up, he demanded the whereabouts of his phone and I told him I did not take his phone. He landed several blows on me.

“He is a liar; I did not collect any money from him.”