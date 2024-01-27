Subsidy Removal: Sanwo-Olu Ends 25% Transport Rebate In Lagos

The Lagos State Government has announced an end to the 25% discount on transport fares across the Lagos State Public Transport System.

Naija News reports that the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) made the public notice on Friday, January 26, 2024, via its official X (formerly Twitter) account.

The authority said the palliative measure that was introduced in response to the removal of the fuel subsidy in 2023, will end on Sunday, January 28, 2024.

It advised Lagosians to be aware of the change and prepare for the resumption of regular transport fare rates that were in effect prior to the adjustment made in December.

The post reads: “The 25% rebate on regulated public transport buses, ferry, and train services ends on Sunday, 28th January 2024.

“From Monday, 29th January 2024, transport fare on regulated services will return to 100%.”

Recall that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu initially announced a 50% rebate on state-owned buses and a 25% reduction on commercial yellow buses on all routes, starting from August 2, 2023, as part of efforts to alleviate the impact of the petrol subsidy removal.

The governor also announced the expansion of the fleet of staff buses for workers in the Lagos State Public Service as another measure to cushion the effect of the subsidy removal.