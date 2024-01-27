Police Officers’ Corpses Discovered At ESN Camp In Imo

Troops of the Nigerian Army have discovered decomposed corpses of police officers at the Eastern Security Network (ESN) camp in Umulolo-Umukele Amousu, Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo State.

In a statement on Friday, the Acting Deputy Director of 82 Division, Army Public Relations, Jonah Unuakhalu, said the corpses were found when troops raided the hideouts in Okigwe forest.

Unuakhalu said the corpses were identified as police officers after the troops found uniforms and badges scattered in the camp.

He stated that two suspects were arrested during the raid, while the corpses were retrieved for proper burial.

The statement reads, “The joint troops of the 82 division of the Nigerian army in conjunction with the navy, air force, police and civil defence stormed the hideout of the ESN terrorists and were shocked to discover corpses with a revealing identity of policemen.

“Several other despicable things, including occultic and acts of cannibalism, were discovered. We destroyed the camp and also the improvised explosive devices discovered at the scene.

“Our troop also discovered rank badges of two policemen that were kidnapped along Enugu-Portharcourt road. Other items recovered were Biafran currencies, fake US dollar bills, Biafran Liberation Army T-shirts, military kit bags, cables used for IED detonation and axes, as well as other Biafran insignia.

“We arrested two suspects in the process and also recovered some burnt police corpses for proper burial.”