Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Saturday 27th January, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Saturday 27th January 2024.

The PUNCH: Some members of the iReign Christian Ministry, Lagos, on Friday, expressed shock as the church’s founder and senior pastor, Bishop Oluwafeyiropo (Feyi) Daniels, was sentenced to life imprisonment by an Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court for raping a church member.

Vanguard: Insecurity in Nigeria has become an issue of grave concern to every Nigerian, with each passing day introducing new methods, more daring approaches and brazen displays of flagrant disregard for constituted authority, by violent non-state actors.

Guardian: As the crisis in Plateau State festers with the killing of no fewer than 30 people in Mangu Local Council of the state last Wednesday, Nigerian security agencies have been urged to regularly review their operational tactics towards the restoration of lasting peace.

The Nation: Members of the Rivers State House of Assembly appear to have returned to the trenches in their battle of wits with Governor Siminalayi Fubara. The House yesterday passed a bill stripping the governor of power to appoint caretaker committees for the local government areas.

Daily Trust: The International Court of Justice in The Hague, Friday, has delivered its ruling on the allegations of genocide on Gaza by Israel levelled by South Africa. Following the attack on October 7, 2023, Israel launched a military campaign against Gaza, killing thousands of civilans.

Story continues below advertisement

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.