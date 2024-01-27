New Kogi Deputy Governor Prostrates For Yahaya Bello (Video)

The new Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Salifu Joel Oyibo, surprisingly prostrated before the immediate past Governor of the state, Yahaya Bello.

Naija News reports that Oyibo caused a stir on Saturday during the inauguration of Usman Ododo as the 5th democratically elected governor of the North Central state.

In a viral video seen by our correspondent, Oyibo, after he took his oath of office as the deputy governor, went ahead prostrate before Bello and also bowed for other special guests at the ceremony.

Also, Oyibo’s wife joined in kneeling for the immediate past governor and his wife at the event.

The event had in attendance the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, Ododo’s predecessor, Yahaya Bello, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje and other top members of the party.

Story continues below advertisement

See the video below.